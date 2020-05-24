US should not underestimate Chinese people's determination for reunification: Wang Yi

Photo: Wang Yi

The Taiwan question is China's internal affair and the US should recognize its high sensitivity and abide by the one-China principle and three joint communiqués, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday.The US should abandon its illusion and political tricks, and stop challenging China's bottom line, said Wang at a press conference on the sidelines of the annual two sessions, warning the US not to underestimate 1.4 billion Chinese people's firm determination to defend national reunification.The one-China principle is the consensus of the international community and the political basis for bilateral relations between China and other countries.Based on this principle, the Chinese government and the World Health Organization (WHO) have made arrangements for Taiwan Island's participation in global health affairs. Taiwan has smooth channels of communication for COVID-19 control information and for carrying out cooperation with the WHO and its members."There is no technical barrier (for Taiwan to join the pandemic fight) or a problem of Taiwan being the shortfall in pandemic control," Wang said, noting that it was the Taiwan authorities that disregarded the benefits and well-being of its people, did not recognize the 1992 Consensus, and shut the doors to cross-Straits negotiations to deal with issues concerning foreign affairs."We resolutely oppose official exchanges with the Taiwan authorities under the guise of pandemic prevention cooperation, resolutely oppose the pursuit of so-called international space for Taiwan in violation of the one-China principle, and resolutely oppose the external forces' connivance and encouragement of Taiwan secessionists' 'seeking Taiwan independence in the name of pandemic control,'" Wang said.The 23 million people in Taiwan are our compatriots and we are always concerned about the epidemic situation on the island of Taiwan and the health and safety of Taiwan people. Since the outbreak, we have carefully taken care of Taiwan compatriots on the mainland, and have also assisted Taiwan compatriots living overseas. The mainland will continue to go all out for the future anti-epidemic needs of the Taiwan people, Wang said.Global Times