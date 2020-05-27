Facing Western public opinion calmly makes China ideologically stronger

File Photo: IC

Media reported that the Chinese Embassy in Brazil sent a letter to Brazilian parliamentarians, asking them to avoid gestures that could harm the one-China principle after Taiwan regional leader Tsai Ing-wen's inauguration for a second term on May 20. Is there anything wrong? Of course not. It is China that Brazil has established diplomatic relations with. The two countries are important trade partners and BRICS members (BRICS refers to five major emerging countries, namely, Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa). It is the Brazilian parliamentarians' basic obligation not to do anything that would harm China-Brazil ties.However, a Brazilian Congress member posted the letter on Twitter. After some Western media hype, some Brazilian netizens even started a hashtag on Twitter called #VivaTaiwan.The Brazilian government has not yet made any statement about it as of press time. This is purely a public opinion incident, and Western media has amplified its negative influence.The one-China principle is universally recognized. The Brazilian Congress member was seeking attention by posting the letter on Twitter and deliberately causing China trouble. This is unethical. It is suggested that Chinese embassies in other countries should reduce the kind of persuasion toward local parliamentarians. Doing so would easily backfire in the current global public opinion atmosphere.No normal countries have kept "diplomatic" relations with Taiwan. Those which have official contact with the island are being very cautious when making relevant moves. Yet, China cannot hold others' tongues when it comes to the Taiwan question. China would seem to have lost the game if we get ourselves into a wrangle with such congress members and public opinion.China is becoming stronger, and other countries will have complicated feelings about this. Such feelings may be fully released in Western media, which is quite powerful in shaping public opinion. China should face all kinds of noises in a calm manner and ignore petty tricks which do not pose real harm to the country's real interests.For example, would the Democratic Progressive Party's authority become more powerful if more foreign parliamentarians went to Tsai's inauguration or sent her congratulations letters?China must adapt to all the disturbances resulting from external public opinion, and accurately understand the Western public opinion system. Some of our acts meant well, but we should remain vigilant that some unfriendly forces are trying to seize any chance they could get to attack us.We should adapt to the fact that some forces are unfriendly to China under Western public opinion system, and that our official diplomatic persuasion can hardly change the situation. This will be a process for China to become stronger ideologically.The author is a commentator with the Global Times. opinion@globaltimes.com.cn