Chinese army capable to thwart any separatist acts: senior military officer

China's second aircraft carrier sails through the Taiwan Straits into the South China Sea. Photo: screenshot from the Weibo account of the PLA Navy

The people’s army has the will, confidence, and capability to thwart any attempt of “#Taiwan independence,” reaffirmed a senior Chinese military official at a symposium on Friday, marking the 15th anniversary of the implementation of the Anti-Secession Law. “Soldiers and officers have the resolute will to fight for the revival of the Chinese nation, the reunification of China, and the practice of our mission,” Li Zuocheng, member of the Central Military Commission (CMC) and chief of staff of the CMC Joint Staff Department, said at the symposium in Beijing, reported Xinhua News Agency.The people’s army has the firm will, unreserved confidence and sufficient capability to smash any kind of “Taiwan independence” secessionist attempt, he said.While we won’t vow to renounce the use of force, we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures to stabilize the situation across the Straits and avoid cross-Straits relationships deviate the peaceful development, he noted.

A Chinese community in Los Angeles calls for unification and protests Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen making a stopover in the US in August 2018. Photo: cnsphoto

Citing the Anti-Secession Law, which was passed in 2005, Li said if the “Taiwan independence” secessionist forces should act under any name or by any means to cause the fact of Taiwan’s secession from China, or that major incidents entailing Taiwan’s secession from China should occur, or that possibilities for a peaceful reunification should be completely exhausted, the state shall employ non-peaceful means and other necessary measures to protect China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.“The Taiwan question is an internal affair of China and should not be interfered with by foreign forces. Today’s China is not that weak old China. It has had an earthshaking change in comprehensive national strength and military power,” Li said.Stemming the spread of novel coronavirus was a significant test for the people’s army, which manifested new achievements in training and preparations for war, and the revolutionary spirits, he said.Members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, officials from the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Central Military Commission attended the symposium.On March 14, 2005, the 3rd session of the 10th National People's Congress passed the Anti-Secession Law with 2,896 affirmative votes, zero vetoes, and two abstentions.At that time, Taiwan was ruled by the separatist Democratic Progressive Party, and the then-Taiwan leader Chen Shui-bian was actively pushing "Taiwan independence" separatism after he assumed his second term in 2004.Global Times