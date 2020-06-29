US using Taiwan as ‘last card’ may only speed up reunification

A Chinese community in Los Angeles calls for reunification and protests Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen making a stopover in the US in August 2018. Photo: cnsphoto

Both Chinese and US military aircraft had been seen in the southwestern airspace of Taiwan again on Monday. Since the beginning of June, the appearances of the two countries' military aircraft are becoming extremely frequent. According to some Taiwan media outlets, US military aircraft have showed up in the airspace surrounding Taiwan for nine consecutive days and the PLA Air Force also sent fighter jets and bombers conducting at least 11 patrol missions around the island in June, according to Taiwan media reports.Observers noted that this is very unusual in recent years, and as the US is trying more aggressively to expand or even normalize its military presence in the region, the Chinese mainland will surely increase its military presence as well to monitor them and push them out if necessary.The risk of conflict will rise but since the US, so far, has sent only unarmed reconnaissance aircraft to enter the airspace, the possibility of crossfire in the air remained low, said Wei.After China's top national legislature proposed national security legislation for Hong Kong in May, the Trump administration knows it has "lost another card" to provoke China and dares not to overly retaliate, so it has started to use its "last card - Taiwan," Lü noted.But the last card is also the most dangerous one as China has drawn the bottom-line very clearly, and if the Trump administration miscalculates China and thinks using Taiwan to provoke China could be helpful for the November presidential election, the cross-Straits situation could potentially become extremely dangerous in the latter half of this year, Lü said.Taiwannews.com reported on Saturday that Taiwan's military might be invited to attend the Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) maritime exercises led by the US in August acting in the capacity of an observer.The Senate Armed Services Committee of the US Congress proposed an invitation to Taiwan in its version of the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act NDAA presented on June 23, said the Taiwan media report.Lü said that "if the US just invites a few military personnel to observe the RIMPAC it would still be fine but if US warships and Taiwan vessels conducted combat military exercises, that would be a extremely serious situation, and the mainland's retaliation could be greater than the 1995-1996 Taiwan Straits crisis. PLA aircraft could fly over the island."Observers noted that to some extent, Trump's moves on Taiwan could probably speed up the China's reunification process since if the US crossed the redline China would be able to solve the problem once and for all.