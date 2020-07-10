Discrediting China-Africa cooperation will not ‘make America great again’

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian at a press briefing on July 10, 2020. (Photo from Foreign Ministry website)

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a Friday press conference that China-Africa cooperation has never been closed or exclusive, and China welcomes international society to increase investment in Africa."African countries have the most say about who is sincerely serving the well-being of the African people," Zhao Lijian, spokesperson for the ministry, said at the press conference, when asked for comment regarding recent remarks by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. The US official had said that only the US and European countries are real partners for Africa and the US provides humanitarian assistance to African countries because it is the correct thing to do, while China provides assistance to African countries in exchange for benefits."I would like to remind Mr. Pompeo that discrediting China-Africa cooperation and slandering China-Africa relations will not 'make America great again,' and such efforts will not succeed," Zhao noted.Zhao stressed that China has always regarded Africa as a good brother who shares the same destiny. In the cooperation with Africa, China upholds the principle of sincerity, real results, amity and good faith.China respects the will and needs of African countries, neither interfering in their internal affairs nor imposing its own will, Zhao said, adding that China does not attach political conditions.China and African countries have worked hard and made concerted efforts in fighting COVID-19, and they have achieved effective results since the pandemic happened, Zhao said. He also noted that a series of important initiatives and proposals put forward by Chinese president Xi Jinping at the China-Africa Solidarity Anti-epidemic Special Summit held on June 17 were generally welcomed by African countries.In addition to a large amount of epidemic control supplies that were sent to African countries, Chinese medical teams in Africa launched nearly 400 training sessions in the continent, which provided guidance for local medical staff in combating COVID-19. China sent a total of 148 medical experts to 11 African countries to support the battle against the coronavirus in the continent."China is also committed to working together with the international community to increase support for African countries and to help them reduce their debt burden," Zhao said.Currently, a total of 44 African countries and the African Union Commission have signed cooperation documents with China on the Belt and Road initiative. "It is a vote of confidence in China-Africa cooperation from our African brothers," Zhao said.The Mombasa-Nairobi railway, which was jointly built by China and Kenya, created over 30,000 jobs locally and helped the country's economy grow by 1.5 percent."China's aid to Africa and China-Africa economic and trade cooperation have effectively promoted economic and social development, improved people's livelihoods, and brought solid benefits to African people," Zhao noted.