Xinjiang businessman in Zhejiang confirmed asymptomatic case of COVID-19

A man sprays disinfectant in a car in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: cnsphoto

East China's Zhejiang Province reported one new asymptomatic COVID-19 case, a 50-year-old businessman from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Eight of the man's close contacts have since been put under quarantine and medical observation at a designated location, Zhejiang health commission reported on Thursday.The newly-diagnosed asymptomatic COVID-19 case is a Chinese citizen from Urumqi, who was conducting business in Shaoxing, Zhejiang Province, and arrived at Hangzhou Xiaoshan International Airport on July 10.On July 14, the man received a notice from the Xinjiang local disease control center to request a nucleic acid test. The man then drove himself to a local hospital in Shaoxing to take the test and returned a positive test result.China did not report any new domestically transmitted cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, but one imported case was reported on the Chinese mainland, the country's national health authority said on Thursday. No deaths related to the disease or new suspected cases were reported on Wednesday.