US courts communist Vietnam but threatens ban on CPC members

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

That the White House is reportedly considering banning travel to the US by members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and their families highlights some American politicians' pride and ignorance of China, as well as how hysterical the US administration can become ahead of a presidential election.In the meantime, the US has been trying to get closer to socialist Vietnam - a country under the leadership of a communist party. This attempt has further revealed the hypocritical nature behind the US attack on China, which is led by some US politicians with strong and stubborn ideological mind-set.The US once believed that its so-called democracy and freedom could take root in China with its great soft power and culture exports to realize a "peaceful evolution."However, as China has grown stronger and gained greater international status, the country is increasingly confident in its own culture and system. The US' intent to contain China has been ultimately in vain in various spheres and brought a huge burden to the US itself.The White House thus has become unprecedentedly hysterical while desperate American politicians began targeting the CPC in an attempt to create antagonism between the CPC and Chinese people, and even the rest of the world.The double-faced US smears communist parties and socialism as enemies of the so-called freedom and democracy, but it is simultaneously trying to rope in socialist Vietnam into its camp. Washington wants to take advantage of the 25th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic relations with Hanoi to use it as leverage to create waves in the South China Sea region.This is a de facto extension of the US' ideological struggle against China. Washington's completely opposite stances toward Beijing and Hanoi are the best footnote of US hypocrisy.With less than one year to go before it celebrates the 100th anniversary of its establishment in 2021, the CPC has long been integrated with the country, its government and the entire Chinese society. This cannot be changed. By trying to shake this solid foundation of China, the US' move is like a mayfly that wants to shake a big tree.Nonetheless, those ignorant US politicians still delude themselves into thinking that they are saviors who can bring welfare to the Chinese people.Although Vietnam is getting somewhat closer to the US, it is very aware that the US has never abandoned the intention of "peaceful evolution." The Vietnamese are merely taking advantage of the US policy recalibration to maintain their own national interests.Under the reckless policies of the White House, some American politicians are complacent as if they have found the right way to contain China and strike at the vulnerable point of the country's ruling party. This is nothing but another self-righteous illusion of many US politicians.The White House's recklessness and US politicians' unscrupulous remarks have repeatedly shown their pride and prejudice to the Chinese people and how proud they are about that ignorance.