Reports of so-called Chinese hackers targeting the Vatican will not affect bilateral ties: expert

Pope Francis waves to worshipers from a window of the apostolic palace overlooking St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, during the weekly Angelus prayer. Photo: AFP

Media reports claiming that Chinese hackers have been targeting the Vatican's computer networks since May will not affect China-Vatican ties and Pope Francis has been maintaining a good, kind attitude toward China so far, according to an expert and a Chinese Father in the Vatican.The New York Times Wednesday said the Vatican's computer networks have been breached by Chinese hackers since May, claiming that this would anger the Vatican and further complicate its relationship with the Chinese government.Sufficient proof should be provided when investigating and determining the nature of cybersecurity incidents; no arbitrary assumptions should be made, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday at a press conference in response to the report."I don't think it [such reports] will impact China-Vatican ties a lot," Francesco Sisci, a senior researcher at the Center of European Studies at the Renmin University of China and Vatican affairs expert, told the Global Times on Wednesday."The Vatican won't be upset about it," he said, noting that now with the tension between China and the US, China-Vatican dialogue has been very important for China.Pope Francis has maintained a good, kind attitude toward China so far and hopes they (China-Vatican ties) will develop in a positive direction.Vincenzo Han Duo, vice rector of The Pontifical Urban College at the Vatican, told the Global Times on Wednesday.