Rising anxiety among Chinese in Nepal as coronavirus cases surge

Chinese nationals in Nepal say they're increasingly anxious as dozens of people have been found infected with COVID-19 in some districts that border India and the daily tally of cases remains in the hundreds.The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has ordered chartered flights to take Chinese nationals with emergency needs back to China in response to mounting pressures brought by the pandemic.Nepal reported 210 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the national tally to 19,273. On Tuesday Nepal reported one COVID-19 related death and 311 new coronavirus infections, local media The Kathmandu Post reported.A sharp rise in cases in south Nepal has been observed by local authorities. It neighbors India which crossed a grim milestone on Wednesday as it recorded over 1.5 million cases.Media reports Sunday said Nepal's top official in the disease control department said Nepal has started to regulate people's movement, "especially at land crossings with India."Chinese nationals in Nepal say they're concerned by the country's anti-pandemic measures.The Chinese Embassy in Nepal has warned local Chinese nationals to stay alert and avoid group gatherings. Several Chinese in the country tested positive over the last few days. The Embassy also ordered chartered flights to take Chinese nationals with emergency needs back to China in response to mounting pressures of the pandemic."The disturbing figures are making us really nervous," Jonny Wang, a Chinese who lives in Nepal's capital city Kathmandu told the Global Times on Wednesday. "The local government has not taken proper measures to contain the virus, and they can't sustain the economic downturn. Local companies are resuming work, and there are no strict border control rules applied, so basically they seem to be counting on 'herd immunity.'""I heard a Chinese who has been tested positive for the coronavirus is a frequent guest in a district where the Chinese community gathers," said Wang. Wang expressed deep concern over their health, saying the local epidemic prevention and treatment plan has many loopholes.Wang saw the price for mask soar and Nepal relies on imports from India for other medical supplies."What we truly worry is imported cases of coronavirus from India as the Nepal government has not banned cross-border exchanges," added Wang. "Some Chinese doing business at the border have left the area to reduce their risk of infection."