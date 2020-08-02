‘Independent’ observation based on lies in Xinjiang unaccepted

Customers select hot spicy snacks at the grand bazaar in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 4, 2020. Photo: Xinhua

China will not accept so-called independent observation of human rights in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region as it is only some countries' trick to crack down against countries who are different from theirs and it will not bring justice but only indulge those rumor-mongers, the Chinese Embassy in France said Sunday in response to France's recent suggestion of a UN-led observer mission to evaluate the treatment of the Uygurs in Xinjiang.In a BBC interview with a Uygur woman named Zumrat Dawut [in July], the latter claimed she was "detained in re-education camp" and "her father died recently from unclear reason during detention by the Xinjiang government." But the fact is she never studied in any vocational education and training center in Xinjiang and her father stayed with the family until he died on October 12, 2019 of heart disease, according to the embassy.She also claimed she was forced to undergo a hysterectomy. But the fact is that she gave birth to a third child at a hospital in Urumqi in Xinjiang in 2013, and the hospital gave her a Caesarean section and tubal ligation and never removed her uterus, the embassy said.What Zumrat Dawut said are all lies and one of her brothers has publicly called on her to stop telling lies, the embassy noted.After the report, France joined the US and the UK in criticizing China over the human rights of Uygurs in Xinjiang. On July 28, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for a UN-led observer mission to evaluate the treatment of the group, media reported.A so-called "international independent observation" based on lies will not lead to justice but indulgence and encouragement to rumor-mongers, the embassy said in a statement released on its website.Those people care nothing about the human rights of Uygurs but only aim to defame and smear China and make trouble for China, the embassy noted.Such tricks can be found everywhere in history. What would your country do if some people faked a rumor about your country and called for an "international independent observation" based on it? You may accept one such investigation, but what if rumor-mongers make up 10 or 100 more lies and call for investigations, read the embassy's statement.We propose an investigation into these rumors and lies rather than into China, the embassy said.The embassy stressed that China welcomes foreigners to visit and learn about the real Xinjiang and always holds an open attitude to UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet's visit to Xinjiang, welcoming her to make equal communication without making presuppositions rather than conducting a so-called observation as China is not guilty.Since 2018, more than 1,000 diplomats, international organization officials, journalists and religious leaders have visited Xinjiang and admitted that what they saw in the region is absolutely different from what Western media depicted.Global Times