Subtle change, consistent stance in FM Wang’s message to US

As the US is trapped in political turmoil and its diplomacy seemingly has entered an anarchic state manifested by its wanton and crazy assaults against China, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed to cool off tensions and set out a clear framework for bilateral relations, showing that China will always maintain rational and strategic willpower in discourse while preparing for any bumps in the road ahead."Avoid confrontation, keep the channels open for candid dialogue, reject decoupling and stand up to shared responsibilities," Wang said in an interview with the Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday, drawing a clear-cut framework needed for the China-US relationship."China is ready to restart the dialogue mechanisms with the US side at any level, in any area and at any time. All issues can be put on the table for discussion," he noted.Compared with previous conversations with foreign officials in recent months in which Wang showed a hard line approach toward the US and called on countries to "resist" unilateral and hegemonic acts, the subtle change in rhetoric highlighted China's consistent stance: It has no intention of escalating tensions with the US and is willing to cool down the situation.China would not forgo a stable, mutually beneficial relationship even amid the recent destructive moves by the Trump administration, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, told the Global Times on Thursday.The framework has provided a guideline and set a positive tone for the long-term development of China-US relations, proposing a Chinese plan to resolve the setbacks in the relationship, he said.

China refuses to decouple with the US and will not only establish closer ties with the US, but also with the world. Those who follow the global trend toward development and progress will take the upper hand and gain more support, he added.Wang's conciliatory tone was interpreted by some people as a kind of compromise in intensifying disputes as they believed China is more concerned about the deteriorating trend. However, Chinese observers stressed that on the contrary, it demonstrated that China has recognized the true face of the Trump administration, which has been provoking anger and fear among Americans by portraying China as an external threat to cover up their incompetence."China does not want to become 'crazy' like the US. No matter how many 'bricks' the US has and plans to throw at China, China will remain rational and restrained," said Lü Xiang, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing. "But China has prepared for the worst of the worst."The current China-US frictions have been described by many Western media outlets as a downward spiral toward the lowest point, while Wang said it is "the most complicated situation" since the establishment of diplomatic ties.Diao Daming, an associate professor at the Renmin University of China in Beijing, said it implies a potential turning point between the two countries as long as China and the US are willing to engage in peaceful dialogue.China has shown a clear attitude toward the world. While the US unilaterally shut its door for dialogue, China insists on solving issues with an open, honest mentality. It sent a message to US politicians: China is not interested nor will it interfere in US internal affairs. China's attitude toward the US will never change despite the rotation of ruling parties, Diao stressed.Facts have proven that China-US cooperation has never been a case of one giving favor to the other, or one taking advantage of the other. Both countries have benefited much from this cooperation as statistics show that China-US business ties support 2.6 million jobs in the US. Trade with China helps each American family save $850 every year. Over 70,000 American businesses have made investments in China with a total sales volume of $700 billion. Among them, 97% are making a profit.Even with the trade friction and COVID-19 pandemic, the vast majority of US companies in China still want to stay and are doubling down on investment in China.

