Central China restaurant puts scales at door to prevent food wastage

A restaurant in Changsha, Central China's Hunan Province came up with the idea to prevent customers from ordering too much — placing two weighing scales at the door.The restaurant made a list of orders that match the body weight. Customers can weigh themselves on the scales and order food according to the recommendations, China News reported on Friday.The restaurant aims to encourage people to order the appropriate amount of food. It also provides free takeaway boxes to prevent food wastage, according to the report.The restaurant's idea came at a time when China launched a "Clean Your Plate Campaign 2.0," calling on the public to stop wasting food.Other restaurants also came up with different methods, such as offering half-sized dishes. Some buffet restaurants put up notices on "fines if there is food left on the plates."According to UN data, a third of the world's food is wasted every year, with about 1.3 billion tons still edible. At least 820 million of the world's 7.6 billion people are suffering from starvation.Global Times