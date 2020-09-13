Chinese city bordering Myanmar locks down community after suspected COVID-19 patient

Flocks of Myanmar inhabitants flee to Ruili, SW China's Yunnan Province on November 22. Photo: Cui Meng/GT

A suspected COVID-19 patient triggered a Chinese city bordering Myanmar in Southwest China's Yunnan Province to lock down a residential compound starting from Saturday, but the source of infection remains unknown.After a suspected patient was found, the neighborhood, Aoxing Shiji in the city of Ruili, is now under lockdown to prevent a possible spread of the disease, the Ruili anti-epidemic authority announced Saturday.Residents are required to stay in their homes during the lockdown period. The anti-epidemic group will provide residents with support.It is not known when, where or how the suspected patient became infected, unnerving residents in the city, who have not seen domestic cases for months.Ruili borders the Myanmar city of Muse.Some netizens speculated on Sunday that illegal crossing of the border cannot be ruled out.Myanmar reported 201 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,796 in total, according to a release from its Ministry of Health and Sports.Border control authorities in Yunnan Province, which shares 1,941 kilometers of borderline with Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, have been on high alert, implementing strict administration measures during the epidemic.Global Times