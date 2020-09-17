Learning Chinese

veteran/ 退伍军人/ (tuìwǔjūnrén)A: Come watch this video from Jiaozuo, Henan, where a veteran takes his 4-year-old daughter for military training.快看河南焦作传来的视频,退役军人带4岁女儿军训。(kuàikàn hénán jiāozuò chuánlái de shìpín,tuìyì jūnrén dài sìsuì nǚér jūnxùn.)B: I'm also watching that clip. The little girl in the video is named Yiyi. She started training at the age of 2 and a half and has been training for a year and a half.我也正在看。视频里的小女孩名叫依依,从2岁半开始接受训练已经一年半的时间了。(wǒ yě zhènɡ zàikàn. shìpín lǐde xiǎonǚhái mínɡjiào yīyī, cónɡ liǎnɡsuìbàn kāishǐ jiēshòu xùnliàn yǐjīnɡ yīniánbàn de shíjiānle. )A: Yiyi's father said that he hopes his daughter can join the military when she grows up.依依爸爸表示,希望女儿长大可以参军。(yīyībàbà biǎoshì, xīwànɡ nǚér zhǎnɡdà kě yǐcānjūn.)B: Her goose steps really look good.踢正步有模有样呢。(tī zhènɡbù yǒumóyǒuyànɡ ne. )A: Are there many female soldiers in China? How do you think?中国的女兵多吗？你怎么觉得呢？(zhōnɡɡuó de nǚbīnɡ duōma? nǐ zěnme juédé ne?)B: There are more than 100,000 female soldiers in China, but they are definitely the best of the best, I think.中国有超过十万女兵,绝对都是优中选优的,我觉得。(zhōnɡɡuó yǒu chāoɡuò shíwàn nǚbīnɡ, juéduì dōushì yōuzhōnɡxuǎnyōu de, wǒjuédé .)A: I hope Yiyi's father, the veteran, gets his wish.祝愿依依爸爸一定顺利,如愿以偿。(zhùyuàn yīyī bàbà yídìnɡ shùnlì, rúyuànyǐchánɡ.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT