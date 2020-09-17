RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Don't worry about other people think of you. Do what makes you happy and walk your own path. If you head out with friends this weekend, you are sure to find romance. Your lucky numbers: 1, 2, 8, 11, 14.Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)You may have problems dealing with bureaucratic organizations this weekend. Although it may feel that everyone is trying to stop you at every turn, you will be able to accomplish what you want so long as you use a little bit of diplomacy. ✭✭✭Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)You are about to enter a high point when it comes to your luck. This weekend will be an excellent time for risk-taking. ✭✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)If you are feeling uncertain about your relationship, you should talk about your fears with your significant other. Knowing where you both stand is sure to help allay your worries. ✭✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Taking on challenging tasks will give you the motivation you need to reach an all new level. Plan activities that will force you to push yourself to your limits. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Figuring out what you really want out of life will be the key to success in the future. Take time out this weekend to reflect on how you have gotten where you are and what your next move will be. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)The challenges you are about to face will not be solved by throwing money at them. You will have to roll up your sleeves and be very hands on if you want to move forward. This will be a great time to reconnect with an old friend. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Do your best to keep things simple on the homefront. Trying to compete with your neighbors will only bring you needless complications. Living within your means and enjoying those around you will ensure a happy life. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Playing things safe will be the best move to make this weekend. Listen and observe what others are doing instead of charging in head first. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Feelings of apprehension may be hinting at greater trouble on the horizon. Listen to your gut, it will show you how to go on the offensive. You will be able to avoid discord by being open and honest about your feelings. ✭✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)After weeks of hard work, it is time for you to take a break. Take time to just put your feet up and relax this weekend. Some changes at work may end up benefiting you if you play your cards just right. ✭✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)A stricter budget than usual will see you through some tough financial times. Some changes at work may end up benefiting you if you play your cards just right. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Take a moment to do something out of the ordinary this weekend. Taking a different path will help open up your mind. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.