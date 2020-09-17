Crossword

2020/9/17
 

puzzle

 ACROSS

 1 Wedding, for one

 6  No. 2

 10 Ticket remnant

 14 Shakespeare lover

 15 Villain of "The Lion King"

 16 Duncan of education

 17 Plan to get a former partner back?

 19 Travel document

 20 One may sing sweetly ... or wail loudly

 21 "Wild" playing card

 22 "Whatever"

 25 Department focused on indie rep?

 28 Include in an email

 31 2001 biopic about a boxer

 32 "The Racer's Edge" brand

 33 Place for outdoor furniture

 34 Unable to progress

 36 College's cost-saving strategy?

 40 What's always inclined?

 41 Like Poe's writing

 44 Billboard displays

 47 Actor's signal

 48 Pita and piadina

 49 Charge for a dog that steals food?

 53 Terrier noise

 54 "The game is ___"

 55 Fathered

 58 Poi ingredient

 59 "Stop bringing that up!" ... or a hint to 17-, 25-, 36- and 49-Across

 64 Spilled salt, to some

 65 Way, way off

 66 Opening remarks

 67 Joins together?

 68 Toy that goes up and down

 69 Come to an end

DOWN

  1 Coleridge's "before"

  2 Popular news and opinion site

  3 Paramedics' grp.

  4 Badminton court sights

  5 "Cornflake Girl" singer Amos

  6 Fall flower

  7 Many people may watch you make one

  8 Old mattress problem

  9 Bring before a judge

 10 Bask in

 11 Toddler transports

 12 Remove from office

 13 Stay strong

 18 Shape of Utah's Rainbow Bridge

 21 More sensational, as gossip

 22 Driver's folded item

 23 When a plane should land, briefly

 24 Lead-in to ://

 26 Points to graph

 27 Mishmash of memories

 29 Affectations

 30 With-it one

 34 ___/her pronouns

 35 Pants patch place

 37 Number of balls before a walk

 38 Blueprint bit, briefly

 39 Color of a seal's skin, perhaps

 42 Lupino who directed "The Hitch-Hiker"

 43 Parapsychological "skill": Abbr.

 44 Director Judd

 45 Slander

 46 Socked away

 48 Polar explorer Richard

 50 Birds on Canadian $1 coins

 51 A student may plagiarize one

 52 Stuff in dynamite, briefly

 56 Singer Burdon or Church

 57 As good as ___

 59 Often-blue bird

 60 E.T. craft

 61 "Bad Moms" org.

 62 Stimulus check agcy.

 63 Low body part

solution



 

