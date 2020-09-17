puzzle

1 Wedding, for one6 No. 210 Ticket remnant14 Shakespeare lover15 Villain of "The Lion King"16 Duncan of education17 Plan to get a former partner back?19 Travel document20 One may sing sweetly ... or wail loudly21 "Wild" playing card22 "Whatever"25 Department focused on indie rep?28 Include in an email31 2001 biopic about a boxer32 "The Racer's Edge" brand33 Place for outdoor furniture34 Unable to progress36 College's cost-saving strategy?40 What's always inclined?41 Like Poe's writing44 Billboard displays47 Actor's signal48 Pita and piadina49 Charge for a dog that steals food?53 Terrier noise54 "The game is ___"55 Fathered58 Poi ingredient59 "Stop bringing that up!" ... or a hint to 17-, 25-, 36- and 49-Across64 Spilled salt, to some65 Way, way off66 Opening remarks67 Joins together?68 Toy that goes up and down69 Come to an end1 Coleridge's "before"2 Popular news and opinion site3 Paramedics' grp.4 Badminton court sights5 "Cornflake Girl" singer Amos6 Fall flower7 Many people may watch you make one8 Old mattress problem9 Bring before a judge10 Bask in11 Toddler transports12 Remove from office13 Stay strong18 Shape of Utah's Rainbow Bridge21 More sensational, as gossip22 Driver's folded item23 When a plane should land, briefly24 Lead-in to ://26 Points to graph27 Mishmash of memories29 Affectations30 With-it one34 ___/her pronouns35 Pants patch place37 Number of balls before a walk38 Blueprint bit, briefly39 Color of a seal's skin, perhaps42 Lupino who directed "The Hitch-Hiker"43 Parapsychological "skill": Abbr.44 Director Judd45 Slander46 Socked away48 Polar explorer Richard50 Birds on Canadian $1 coins51 A student may plagiarize one52 Stuff in dynamite, briefly56 Singer Burdon or Church57 As good as ___59 Often-blue bird60 E.T. craft61 "Bad Moms" org.62 Stimulus check agcy.63 Low body part

solution