puzzle ACROSS
1 Wedding, for one
6 No. 2
10 Ticket remnant
14 Shakespeare lover
15 Villain of "The Lion King"
16 Duncan of education
17 Plan to get a former partner back?
19 Travel document
20 One may sing sweetly ... or wail loudly
21 "Wild" playing card
22 "Whatever"
25 Department focused on indie rep?
28 Include in an email
31 2001 biopic about a boxer
32 "The Racer's Edge" brand
33 Place for outdoor furniture
34 Unable to progress
36 College's cost-saving strategy?
40 What's always inclined?
41 Like Poe's writing
44 Billboard displays
47 Actor's signal
48 Pita and piadina
49 Charge for a dog that steals food?
53 Terrier noise
54 "The game is ___"
55 Fathered
58 Poi ingredient
59 "Stop bringing that up!" ... or a hint to 17-, 25-, 36- and 49-Across
64 Spilled salt, to some
65 Way, way off
66 Opening remarks
67 Joins together?
68 Toy that goes up and down
69 Come to an endDOWN
1 Coleridge's "before"
2 Popular news and opinion site
3 Paramedics' grp.
4 Badminton court sights
5 "Cornflake Girl" singer Amos
6 Fall flower
7 Many people may watch you make one
8 Old mattress problem
9 Bring before a judge
10 Bask in
11 Toddler transports
12 Remove from office
13 Stay strong
18 Shape of Utah's Rainbow Bridge
21 More sensational, as gossip
22 Driver's folded item
23 When a plane should land, briefly
24 Lead-in to ://
26 Points to graph
27 Mishmash of memories
29 Affectations
30 With-it one
34 ___/her pronouns
35 Pants patch place
37 Number of balls before a walk
38 Blueprint bit, briefly
39 Color of a seal's skin, perhaps
42 Lupino who directed "The Hitch-Hiker"
43 Parapsychological "skill": Abbr.
44 Director Judd
45 Slander
46 Socked away
48 Polar explorer Richard
50 Birds on Canadian $1 coins
51 A student may plagiarize one
52 Stuff in dynamite, briefly
56 Singer Burdon or Church
57 As good as ___
59 Often-blue bird
60 E.T. craft
61 "Bad Moms" org.
62 Stimulus check agcy.
63 Low body part
solution