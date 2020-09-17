Learning Chinese

I'm Thinking of Ending Things/ 我想结束这一切/ (wǒxiǎnɡjiéshùzhèyīqiè)1. I love romantic meeting stories. Like in Forget Paris. Billy Crystal?我喜欢浪漫的聚会故事。就像在《忘情巴黎》中一样。比利·克里斯托导演的？(wǒ xǐhuān lànɡmàn de jùhuì ɡùshì. jiùxiànɡ zài wànɡqínɡbālí zhōnɡ yīyànɡ. bǐlì·kèlǐsītuō dǎoyǎn de?)2. I didn't like that movie. Billy Crystal is a nancy.我不喜欢那部电影。比利·克里斯托是同性恋。(wǒ bùxǐhuān nàbù diànyǐnɡ. bǐlì·kèlǐsītuō shì tónɡxìnɡliàn.)3. I'm thinking of ending things. Once this thought arrives, it stays. It sticks, it lingers, it dominates. There's not much I can do about it, trust me. It doesn't go away. It's there whether I like it or not. It's there when I eat, when I go to bed. It's there when I sleep. It's there when I wake up. It's always there. Always.我想结束这一切。一旦有这种想法,它就会萦绕不散,直到占据上风。相信我,我无能为力。它不会消失。无论我是否喜欢它都在那里。我吃饭、睡觉时都在那里。我睡觉的时候在那里。我醒来的时候还在那里。一直在那里。总是挥之不去。(wǒxiǎnɡ jiéshù zhèyīqiē. yīdàn yǒu zhèzhǒnɡ xiǎnɡfǎ, tā jiùhuì yínɡràobùsàn, zhídào zhànjù shànɡfēnɡ. xiānɡxìnwǒ,wǒ wúnénɡwéilì. tā bùhuì xiāoshī. wúlùn wǒ shìfǒu xǐhuān tā dōuzài nàlǐ. wǒ chīfàn, shuìjiaoshí, dōuzài nàlǐ. wǒ shuìjiao de shíhòu zàinàlǐ. wǒ xǐnɡlái de shíhòu háizài nàlǐ. yīzhí zàinàlǐ. zǒnɡ shì huīzhībùqù.)4. That's okay. Truth is, I'm looking forward to when it gets very bad and I don't have to remember that I can't remember. Zero memory is better.没关系。事实是,我很期待什么时候事情变得很糟,我不必记住我已经不记得了。忘记比较好。(méiɡuānxì. shìshíshì, wǒ hěn qīdài shíme shíhòu shìqínɡ biàndé hěnzāo, wǒ bùbì jìzhù wǒ yǐjīnɡ bù jìdé le. wànɡjì bǐjiào hǎo.)

Illustrations: Liu Xidan/GT