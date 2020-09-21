Lanzhou requires taxi drivers to remove tattoos, saying they may make passengers feel uncomfortable

A tattoo artist is working on a client’s sleeve tattoo File Photo: Li Hao/GT

The local government of Lanzhou, Northwest China's Gansu Province has ordered taxi drivers to have their tattoos removed, saying tattoos may cause psychological turmoil for women and under-aged passengers; but the order has sparked controversy as many tattooed drivers say removing them is painful, expensive and dangerous to their health.A taxi driver from Lanzhou left comments on local government's website, saying that taxi drivers in this city were required to remove their tattoos by the government."It is not easy for us to remove tattoos. It can take weeks or even months. Money aside, it may also cause physical injuries to us," said the netizen, noting that some tattoos cannot be removed completely, and the removal procedure will probably leave scars.After the online controversy, Lanzhou's transportation authority cited regulations of the taxi industry, and asked taxi drivers to hide large tattoos on their arms and necks.The authority said the drivers can choose to remove their tattoos or hide them from their passengers' view.Many Chinese people link tattoos with gangsters. When most people see a tattoo, their first impression is one of danger, as people with tattoos are usually considered 'bad guys,' Zhu Wei, a professor from the China University of Political Science and Law, told the Global Times previously.The city of Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province has also forbidden taxi drivers from showing their tattoos.