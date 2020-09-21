Xinjiang employment and job security 2014-19

Work in Xinjiang Infographic: GT

China has a large population, making employment key to guaranteeing the wellbeing of the workforce. Efforts and achievements have been made in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region to safeguard job security and alleviate poverty. From 2014 to 2019, the total number of employees in Xinjiang rose from 11.35 million to 13.3 million, up 17.2 percent. Meanwhile, Xinjiang wiped out poverty in 25 poor counties and 3,107 villages, and Xinjiang will completely eliminate poverty by the end of 2020, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.