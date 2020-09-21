Tsai's secessionist activities threaten cross-Straits situation

Illustration: Liu Rui/GT

Tsai Ing-wen, the island of Taiwan's regional leader, said on Sunday that the recent operations of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) fighter jets had made the threat from the Chinese mainland clear to others. This is simply nonsense.The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority, which has jeopardized the foundation of cross-Straits peace and stability with Washington's instigation, has been the real threat to the island of Taiwan.Since Tsai took office, she betrayed the 1992 Consensus and created a confrontation between the two sides of the Taiwan Straits. Moreover, amid the US' escalating anti-China campaign, Washington and the DPP have further deepened their collusion.From approving the so-called Taiwan Travel Act in 2018, to consecutively sending high-level officials to visit the island, and increasingly upgrading arms sales to the island, the US, jointly with the island authorities, has stepped on the redline.The Chinese mainland makes no promise to renounce the use of force to address the Taiwan question. The PLA's recent operations are targeted at secessionist forces and their malicious attempts.Based on a political calculus, the DPP authority has chosen to act like self-important puppets with strings in foreign hands, and repeatedly misguides the Taiwan people's perception of cross-Straits ties, making Taiwan society hostile to the mainland. If this is not a threat to Taiwan, then what is?The DPP authority willingly acts as a card of the anti-China forces in the US to contain the Chinese mainland, colluding with them to push the island toward the abyss. They are the de facto threat. As the cross-Straits situation becomes more complicated, their attempts to sow discord and kidnap Taiwan society have further exposed their evil nature.The DPP authority is lost in the illusion of a so-called political breakthrough brought about by visits of US high-level officials. It blindly believes that they can get through the dead end of secession with Washington's help. If someone feels threatened, it only reveals they are deeply aware that they are violating the interests of people on both sides of the Straits.To maximize their political interests, the DPP authority and Washington have further colluded and imposed greater uncertainties in the Taiwan Straits. The Chinese mainland is willing to create vast room for peaceful reunification.However, such goodwill has been taken for granted that the mainland dare not really use force.But when the PLA showed its resolve, the secessionist forces have exposed their nature of cowardice, and immediately played victim trying to gain the sympathy of the international community.Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. The PLA's relevant exercises are necessary to maintain China's sovereignty and cross-Straits security. We love peace, but we are increasingly aware that peace is dependent on military strength, and the firm will to use them when necessary.The collusion between the US and the DPP authority is threatening the safety and welfare of all Taiwan people, as well as regional security.It has pushed the island to an impasse. The Tsai authority should either stop playing with fire before it is too late, or prepare for dire consequences.