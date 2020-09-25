Update: Three dead in fire at Huawei facility in S.China's Dongguan

Screenshot of the news video

One of Huawei’s buildings in Dongguan, Guangdong Province was seen ablaze on Friday afternoon, local authorities confirmed to the Global Times. The fire is currently being put out as of press time, but no reason for the fire or casualties have been announced. Three dead were found at the building caught in fire.The building, which was spotted ablaze, reported to be a research laboratory of Huawei from earlier posts on social media including Sino Weibo, is confirmed to be a building still in construction, the local government of Dongguan said. Earlier pictures and videos from social media on Friday afternoon showed fire and heavy smoke billowing out of a building.According to a notice from the local fire department sent by people familiar with the matter, the building was steel-structured, and caught fire via its sound absorbing materials.The Dongguan Songshanhu district, where the building was located, is one of the biggest headquarters of Huawei, with 1,900 mu in size.