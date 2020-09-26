China's fastest subway train debuts in Guangzhou

Photo: CFP

China's fastest subway train — traveling at 160 kilometers an hour — debuted in Guangzhou, the capital of South China's Guangdong Province, on Friday, according to media reports.The subway train will be put into service at Guangzhou Metro's No. 18 and No. 22 metro lines, which are currently still under construction. Once it is put into service, it will take only 25 minutes and 30 minutes from Nansha Free Trade Zone to the South Guangzhou train station and East Guangzhou train station, respectively.The two lines will extend to Guangdong's Zhuhai, Zhongshan and Dongguan cities in the future.The train — manufactured by CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co — is also the first subway to travel at 160 kilometers an hour in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.The train uses the most advanced design techniques, technological protocols and innovation. It also introduces an intelligent operation and maintenance system based on big data and cloud computing, according to a report by news website qq.com.The Guangzhou railway authority has ordered 40 such trains to run on its No. 18 and No. 22 lines from CRRC. The next delivery after the first train will begin in October.Global Times