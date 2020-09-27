16 dead in carbon monoxide accident in SW China coal mine

Photo: Xinhua

16 people died and one was sent to hospital after a carbon monoxide accident on Sunday morning at a coal mine in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, CCTV News reported.The accident reportedly trapped 17 workers in a coal mine affiliated with the Chongqing Energy company on Sunday morning.Local authorities immediately initiated emergency plans, set up rescue teams, medical teams and investigation teams to carry out rescue work at the site. The cause of the accident is now under investigation.