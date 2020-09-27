China issues commemorative stamps to mark first Mars probe Tianwen-1

A stamp collector holding the Tianwen-1 commemorative stamp at the release ceremony on September 26, 2020, in Wenchang, South China's Hainan Province, where the probe was launched. Photo: VCP

China has issued a set of stamps to commemorate the successful launch of the country's first Mars Probe Tianwen-1.The commemorative stamp release ceremony was held at the Wenchang Space Science Center on Saturday, in South China's Hainan Province, where Tianwen-1 was launched into space. There is a planned issuance of 7.8 million sets of the Tianwen-1 commemorative stamp, each with a face value of 1.2 yuan ($0.18).On July 23, China successfully launched its first Mars probe, Tianwen-1, via a Long March-5 Y4 carrier rocket, heralding a new era in China's deep-space exploration.The stamp features a main image showing the journey of Tianwen-1, China's first Mars probe, with the background representing Earth, Mars and the galaxy respectively, suggesting that this Mars journey is just the first step in China's planetary exploration. The complete process from launch to orbit is depicted with the rocket lifting off along with the probe through the orbit of cosmic space, and then heading toward Mars.The stamps were printed using fluorescent ink, which gives the orbit a luminous effect under ultraviolet light.An exhibition and sales area have also been set up at the launch site, with the first space philatelic exhibition in Hainan also held along with the release ceremony.Global Times