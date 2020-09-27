Macao woos mainland tourists with sports activities

Photo: Courtesy of the organizers

With the COVID-19 situation in Macao having been brought under control, the special administrative region has been trying to attract more tourists to visit the city in 2020. Sports have taken a major role in its promotional plan.At a promotional event held on Saturday in Beijing, Chinese mainland F3 driver Lu Shihao competed with his counterpart from Macao Wong Kwun-yu in a simulated race to kick off registration for an online F3 racing simulator grand prix among enthusiasts from the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.The top 16 finishers of the online race will qualify directly for the final, along with three batches of top-six offline finishers in separate events held in Guangzhou, Jiangmen and Zhuhai in South China's Guangdong Province.The preliminary round of the online tournament will be held on October 10, while the final will be held in Macao from December 17 to 19.Under the impact of COVID-19, sporting events have had to adapt to new ways to maintain sports presence, such as turning to simulated events including golf and motor racing.

Aside from the racing competition, the Macao Masters snooker event will also take place in the city at the end of December, with snooker greats Ronnie O'Sullivan, Stephen Hendry and China's Ding Junhui expected to be featured at the event.