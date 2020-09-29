China's Western Theater Command recruitment of civilians has nothing to do with China-India border tensions: expert

File Photo: Chinamil.com.cn

China's western Theater Command announced Monday it is recruiting civilian personnel for professional posts as part of a regular recruitment plan and should not be hyped as being related to China-India border tensions, experts said.According to the announcement, recruitment positions include kitchen staff, drivers, administrators, software technicians, spectrum monitors and other positions, all of which are technical workers."This is a routine recruitment. Civilian personnel are no longer required only for servicemen or servicewomen after the military system reform, ordinary people can also apply for civilian posts through competitions according to the requirements of the military post," Song Zhongping, a Chinese mainland military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times on Monday.There are several normal recruitment activities for civilian personnel every year. More civilian staff are needed since the large-scale civilian system reform. Each theater command, various services and colleges and universities are currently recruiting.