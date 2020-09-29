Police arrest couple who assisted 2 Myanmese COVID-19 patients in illegally crossing into China

Ruili port in Southwest China's Yunnan Province links the country with Myanmar. Photo: IC

Police in Ruili, Southwest China's Yunnan Province, on the border with Myanmar, announced on Tuesday they have arrested a couple suspected of assisting two Myanmese COVID-19 patients in illegally crossing into China earlier this month, after the case sparked a new outbreak and lockdown in Ruili.Police said the couple allegedly assisted two Myanmese in illegally crossing into the Chinese city on September 13, two days before the city locked down due to a sudden spike in COVID-19. China confirmed the two Myanmese had COVID-19.After 14 days in medical isolation and under observation, the suspects described the incident to the police on Monday. The suspects admitted illegally transporting the patients.One suspect surnamed Ning was detained on suspicion of "organizing an illegal crossing," and the other, surnamed Sun, was detained on suspicion of "transporting others to illegally cross into China," police said.Ruili reopened the city on September 21 after a week-long lockdown. All urban residents of Ruili have been tested for the coronavirus, and no local cases or transmissions have been detected.Ruili residents near the border of Myanmar were encouraged to report illegal immigrants and those who organize illegally crossings. Public security organs will strictly deal with illegal activities, and reward people who provide information, Party chief of Ruili Gong Yunzun said last week. .Global Times