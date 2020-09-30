Chinese embassy in Lebanon donates food to people impacted by port explosions

A Lebanese soldier arranges humanitarian aid donated by the Chinese Embassy in Lebanon in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 29, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon offered on Tuesday 3,600 boxes of food donations which will be distributed by the Lebanese army among some 15,000 people impacted by Beirut port's explosions.Photo:Xinhua

The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon offered on Tuesday 3,600 boxes of food donations which will be distributed by the Lebanese army among some 15,000 people impacted by Beirut port's explosions."We hope that these donations help the most vulnerable people in Lebanon. The support reflects the depth of friendship between the Lebanese and Chinese people," Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian told Xinhua.

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon Wang Kejian (C) delivers humanitarian aid to the Lebanese army in Beirut, Lebanon, Sept. 29, 2020. The Chinese Embassy in Lebanon offered on Tuesday 3,600 boxes of food donations which will be distributed by the Lebanese army among some 15,000 people impacted by Beirut port's explosions.Photo:Xinhua

The ambassador said that China has offered financial support after the explosions rocked Beirut on Aug. 4 and is planning to offer more support in the future.Two huge explosions rocked Beirut's port on Aug. 4, destroying a big part of the city while killing around 190 people and wounding at least 6,000 others.The explosions exacerbated the dire situation and harsh living conditions of the Lebanese while leaving around 300,000 people homeless in the city.