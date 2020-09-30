Xi calls for effectively reversing biodiversity loss

Photo: VCG

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the world to act together and urgently to advance protection and development in parallel, and effectively reverse biodiversity loss.Speaking at the UN Summit on Biodiversity, Xi highlighted the major risks in loss of biodiversity and the degradation of the ecosystem and made four proposals."First, we need to adhere to ecological civilization and increase the drive for building a beautiful world," Xi said, pointing out the fact that biodiversity is the very basis for human to survive and thrive.The industrial civilization, while creating vast material wealth, has caused ecological crises as manifested in biodiversity loss and environmental damage, he said.The world needs to find a way for man and nature to live in harmony, balance and coordinate economic development and ecological protection, and work together to build a prosperous, clean and beautiful world, he said.Secondly, Xi stressed upholding multilateralism and building synergy for global governance on the environment.International instruments such as the Convention on Biological Diversity, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, and the Paris Agreement represent important accomplishments of multilateral cooperation and enjoy broad support and participation, Xi said.Countries must firmly safeguard the UN-centered international system and uphold the sanctity and authority of international rules so as to enhance global governance on the environment, he said.Xi's third proposal is to continue with green development and increase the potential for high-quality economic recovery after COVID-19.Globally, the coronavirus has wreaked havoc on every aspect of economic and social development, he noted, calling for countries to have eyes on the long run and stay the course for green, inclusive and sustainable development.Finally, Xi called on countries to strengthen the power of action to tackle challenges to the environment.Countries need to uphold the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, ensure fair and equitable sharing of benefits, and accommodate developing countries' concerns over funding, technology and capacity building, he said.