Chinese Embassy to Brunei unveils logo design competition for 30th anniversary of bilateral ties

Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yu Hong (C), together with Brunei officials, launches a logo design competition in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, Sept. 30, 2020. The Chinese Embassy to Brunei on Wednesday launched a logo design competition commemorating the 30th anniversary of the China-Brunei diplomatic relations in the year 2021. (Photo by Jeffrey Wong/Xinhua)

The Chinese Embassy to Brunei on Wednesday launched a logo design competition commemorating the 30th anniversary of the China-Brunei diplomatic relations in the year 2021.Chinese Ambassador to Brunei Yu Hong said to celebrate the coming 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Chinese embassy to Brunei, together with Brunei's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, co-organized the 30th Anniversary Commemorative Logo Design Competition.The best design will be jointly selected by the organizers and used in the celebration next year, Yu Hong said."I sincerely hope that we could join hands and continue to move our strategic cooperative partnership into new heights," the ambassador added.