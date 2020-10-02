Scenic spot in north China’s Shanxi ordered to close after 13 killed in fire

Photo: Chinanews.com

A scenic spot in Taiyuan, north China’s Shanxi Province, has been ordered to close entirely after a section of the spot caught fire on Thursday, killing 13 and injuring 15.The Shanxi government said on Friday that the scenic spot, Taitaishan theme park near the outskirts of Taiyuan City, has since been closed entirely, and the employees responsible were sent to be investigated by the public security bureau.The investigation into the cause of the incident is still underway, said the provincial government.The fire engulfed an exhibition hall of ice lanterns and snow sculptures on Thursday at the Taitaishan theme park, the Ministry of Emergency Management said.The Work Safety Committee of the State Council, a national-level organization, will oversee the investigation into the fire, the emergency management ministry said on Thursday.The incident has killed 13 and injured 15, media reported.According to local media, officials from Yingzhe district, which governs the scenic spot, recently conducted safety checks on Taitaishan on September 28, three days before the accident.