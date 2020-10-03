Chinese diplomats wish speedy recovery for US presidential couple

Screenshot of Twitter





Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai on Friday US local time sent out a tweet wishing a quick recovery for US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania after the couple tested positive for COVID-19.



“My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a speedy and full recovery,” Cui tweeted.



After it was confirmed that the presidential couple were infected, Hua Chunying, spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also expressed her sympathy on Twitter.





Screenshot of Twitter







“Saddened to learn #President and the #FirstLady of the #US tested positive. Hope they both have a speedy recovery and will be fine,” she tweeted.



Although bilateral relations are currently facing difficulties, these messages were sent to express best wishes from the Chinese people out of humanitarianism, many Chinese netizens expressed online.



“Diplomatic decency still exists despite the challenges our two countries face in a wide range of topics,” one Chinese netizen posted on Sina Weibo.



“I hope he [Donald Trump] will reflect on his strategy in dealing with the coronavirus,” another wrote.



Donald and Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday. Trump suffered from mild symptoms and has since moved to Walter Reed Hospital, media reported.



Global Times

