Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao (C) delivers a speech at an online reception marking the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, at the Chinese embassy in Mexico City, Mexico, Sept. 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Xin Yuewei)

China is a "great example" for Mexico when it comes to development, growth, innovation, inclusion and economic recovery, Luz Maria de la Mora, the undersecretary for foreign trade at Mexico's Economy Ministry, said Wednesday.Participating in a virtual ceremony commemorating the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, De la Mora said the two countries have common ground that promotes a rules-based open trading system unfettered by unilateral restrictions."We are sure that we have a partner to boost our economic recovery and emerge from this pandemic as soon as possible," the official said, adding that there are a lot of investment opportunities for both sides.De la Mora also thanked the Chinese government for its support in Mexico's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that bilateral cooperation is key in overcoming the global health crisis."Believing you can tackle the pandemic on your own as a country is not understanding the issue," she said.Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mexico in 1972, both countries have maintained a strategic intimity in search for economic cooperation with common objectives on various fronts, De la Mora said.As an example, she noted that both countries often support initiatives within the framework of the World Trade Organization (WTO) to combat unjustified barriers to global trade."Mexico and China have an important institutional framework for the development and strengthening of our bilateral economic ties," she added.China is Mexico's second largest trading partner worldwide and leading trade partner in the Asia-Pacific region.