China launches Diaoyu Islands online museum, proves sovereign rights over territory

Diaoyu Islands in the E China Sea Photo: Xinhua

China on Saturday launched an online Diaoyu Islands museum, including videos, legal documentation and academic resources, which allow visitors to know the "ins and outs" of the islands disputes. It will also help visitors understanding why China has indisputable sovereign rights over the territory.The electronic museum contains historical pictures, videos, historical and legal documents and academic resources to show that the islands belong to China historically and legally, the Xinhua News Agency reported. The e-museum also has a virtual guide and Q&A with the curator sections.Visitors to the museum will get to know the geographic environment of the Diaoyu Islands, the ins and outs of the territorial disputes, and understand why China has indisputable sovereign rights over the islands.After the Chinese website, the team from Fujian Normal University will also launch English, Japanese and French sites.Some historical documents date back to 1534 during the Ming dynasty, as shown on the website, which also states the four basic stances of China on the island.Global Times