President Xi and wife wish Trump and Melania early recovery from COVID-19

US President Donald Trump (R) and first lady Melania Trump Photo: Xinhua





Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of sympathy to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump on Saturday, in which the top Chinese leader and his wife Peng Liyuan expressed the hope the US president and his wife will recover early from the COVID-19.



Trump announced on Twitter on Friday that he and Melania had both "tested positive for COVID-19," soon after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive.



Xi said in the message that "my wife Peng Liyuan and I express sympathy, and hope you get better soon."



On Friday, Chinese Ambassador to the US Cui Tiankai and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Hua Chunying both posted on Twitter wishing a quick recovery and expressing sympathy for Trump and his wife.



Although bilateral relations are currently facing difficulties, these messages were sent to express best wishes from the Chinese people out of humanitarianism, observers said.



