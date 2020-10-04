18 dead, 1 injured in traffic accident in Northeast China

Screenshot of Sina weibo





Two trucks collided, killing 18 and injuring one in Fuyu city of Northeast China’s Jilin Province on Sunday morning.



The Ministry of Public Security has sent a team, led by Vice Minister Liu Zhao, to the scene to help guide the rescue work and investigate the incident, according to a release from the traffic administration bureau affiliated to the Ministry of Public Security.



The Ministry of Public Security has also sent inspection teams to other key places across China to screen out potential safety hazards and avoid major traffic accidents.



In addition, the Traffic administration bureau organized a video coordination task on transportation safety during the national day holiday period. 10 inspection teams have been sent to key areas and routes for inspection.



The incident on Sunday comes after a scenic spot in Taiyuan, North China’s Shanxi Province, had been ordered to close entirely after a section of the spot caught fire on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring 15.

