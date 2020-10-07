Chinese envoy refutes accusations by US, other countries

Zhang Jun Photo: Xinhua

China's permanent representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, on Tuesday refuted groundless accusations against China on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong by the United States and a few other countries.Speaking at the General Debate of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly, Zhang resolutely rejected their statements and wrongful acts of interfering in China's internal affairs with the excuse of human rights and provoking confrontation among member states at the United Nations.Zhang said the world today is at a critical juncture with major challenges. UN member states have just commemorated the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. World leaders have called for solidarity and cooperation in fighting COVID-19 and addressing other global challenges.Regrettably, noises once again came out from a number of countries. The United States, Germany and the United Kingdom, ignoring the call from all sides, insisted on provoking antagonism. They abused the UN platform, politicized human rights issues, and provoked political confrontation. They spread false information and political virus, smeared China, and interfered in China's internal affairs. China firmly opposes and rejects that, said Zhang.

Helicopters with Chinese national flag and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region fly over the Victoria Harbour in a procession to celebrate the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival in Hong Kong, south China, Oct. 1, 2020. (Xinhua/Lo Ping Fai)

The despicable acts of the United States are completely at odds with the trend of history. The world is progressing. The people and the world want solidarity not division, cooperation not confrontation, mutual benefit not zero-sum game. The United States is on the wrong side of history and is going against the international community, he said."I would like to tell the United States: Your cliches are completely untrue. China's achievements in human rights development are widely recognized and not to be denied by your lies and deception. China's adoption of effective measures to combat terrorism, safeguard national security and promote economic and social development is firmly supported by all Chinese people and can stand the test of time and history," he said."I would like to tell the United States: Your political scheme will never succeed. Developing countries have the right to defend their sovereignty, achieve development and maintain security. It is time that you wake up to the failure of your successive attempts. Blaming others won't solve your problems, nor hide your failures.""I would like to tell the United States: Blaming China cannot cover up your poor human rights records," said Zhang.Before accusing others, the United States should better take a good look at itself in the mirror. In fact, it is the United States that should work to protect the basic rights of its people. More than 200,000 Americans have lost their lives to COVID-19. What the U.S. government needs is treating the sick and saving lives, not spreading "political virus" and making troubles everywhere, he said.

A villager pours marigolds into a fermenting tank at an agricultural industrial park in Yutian County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Sept. 20, 2020. As one of the five counties in Hotan Prefecture that have not been lifted out of poverty, Yutian County is accelerating its steps to shake off poverty by planting marigold. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

It is the United States that should eliminate racial discrimination and allow its people to breathe. There exists systematic racial discrimination and violence in the U.S. judicial and law enforcement systems. Millions of Americans have cried out "I can't breathe" and "Black lives matter." The Third Committee should pay attention to racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States. The committee should discuss the issue and adopt a resolution on it, he said.It is the United States that should stop war crimes and give peace back to the world. In its 244 years of existence, the United States has not been at war for only 16 years. The United States is the most belligerent country in the world. It has dropped bombs and fired bullets at civilians of other countries, resulting in massive casualties, refugees and displacements. Its hands are stained with the blood of innocent civilians, he said.It is the United States that should earnestly implement international human rights obligations. The United States is practicing unilateralism and evading its own responsibilities. It has withdrawn from the Human Rights Council, refused to ratify human rights treaties, sanctioned International Criminal Court officials and imposed unilateral sanctions on other countries. This has seriously disrupted international cooperation on human rights. It is time for the United States to heed the world's call for justice, said Zhang.He pointed out that Germany, the United Kingdom and some other countries, in disregard of facts, have violated justice and undermined cooperation.Facing the poor human rights records of their own and of the United States, Germany, the United Kindom and some other countries chose to engage in selective blindness and double standards, willingly follow the United States and become its accomplices. It is total hypocrisy, said Zhang. "Let me say this to you: put away your arrogance and prejudice, and pull back from the brink, now."