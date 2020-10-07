70 countries support China at UN General Assembly regarding HK and Xinjiang: FM

Hua Chunying Photo: Chinenews.com





Hua stressed that issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang are by no means human rights issues that some forces are clamoring for, and should not be politicized.The call for justice in support of China shows that the attempt of a few Western countries to discredit China on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang has failed once again, said Hua, noting the 70 countries emphasized that non-interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states is an important principle of the UN Charter."Refugee crises, racism, extremism and ethnic minority problems have been lingering, and vicious incidents against Jews, Muslims and African descendants have occurred frequently in some western countries. Are they qualified to say anything about the human rights of others," Hua said. "China will never accept these 'lecturers on human rights' and opposes their double standards." Zhang Jun Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said that China has received support from about 70 counties on its stance and policies on Hong Kong and Xinjiang-related issues at the Third Committee of the 75th UN General Assembly."China is firmly opposed to anyone, any country or any force creating instability, secessionism or unrest in China, and we also are firmly opposed to political manipulation on issues related to Hong Kong and Xinjiang and interference in China's internal affairs," spokesperson of China's Foreign Ministry Hua Chunying said on Wednesday.Pakistan made a joint statement on issues related to Hong Kong on behalf of 55 countries, and Cuba made a joint statement on issues related to Xinjiang on behalf of 45 countries, supporting China's position and measures, said Hua.All these countries agree that the imposition and enactment of national security law for Hong Kong is conducive to maintaining the city's prosperity and stability and also "one country, two systems." And the legitimate rights and freedoms of the Hong Kong residents can also be better protected in a secure environment, said Hua, noting that measures in Xinjiang are in accordance with law to counter the threat of terrorism and extremism and protect the human rights of people of all ethnic groups in the region.