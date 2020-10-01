ONE Championship returns to Singapore

The largest global sports media property in Asia, ONE Championship, on Tuesday announced its return to Singapore with ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES, to be broadcast live on Friday.



ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES will be the first international sports production pilot to take place in Singapore since the country's implementation of COVID-19-related measures earlier this year and will feature six bouts involving local and international athletes. All bouts will take place audience-free and behind closed doors at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, with only athletes, officials and crew onsite. All the action can be enjoyed on ONE Championship's official ONE Super App, ONE's social media channels, locally in Singapore on MediaCorp's Channel 5 and meWATCH app, as well as globally across ONE Championship's broadcast and digital media partners' properties.



In line with Singapore's approach to resuming activities in a calibrated and safe manner, ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES will implement all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its athletes, officials and crew.



Hua Fung Teh, Group President of ONE Championship, stated, "We are honored that ONE Championship has been entrusted by the Singapore government to pilot the return of international sports events for broadcast from Singapore. We are thrilled to be able to bring our local and international heroes back to the Singapore Indoor Stadium to inspire martial arts fans in Singapore and around the world with their inspiring combination of heart, hard work, and talent."



Ms Ong Ling Lee, Director, Sports, Singapore Tourism Board, said, "We are pleased to work with ONE Championship to bring ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES to Singapore. Together, we will test-bed appropriate safe management measures in this important production pilot that could pave the way for sports events to take place in the future."