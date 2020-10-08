Learning Chinese

Movie linesEnola Holmes/ 福尔摩斯小姐/ (fúěrmósīxiǎojiě)1. Sometimes you must dangle your feet in the water in order to attract the sharks.有时候, 你必须将脚悬在水中, 引诱鲨鱼。(yǒushíhòu, nǐbìxū jiānɡjiǎo xuánzài shuǐzhōnɡ, yǐnyòu shāyú.)2. [As a police officer tries to stop him from walking through Scotland Yard] Don't be ridiculous.[当警官试图阻止他穿过苏格兰场时]不要胡闹。(dānɡjǐnɡɡuān shìtú zǔzhǐtā chuānɡuò sūɡélánchǎnɡshí búyào húnào.)3. When looking to travel incognito, it's safest to travel as a widow. People are always anxious to avoid conversation about death. Widows scare them. And there's no better disguise than fear.旅行时如果想隐姓埋名, 寡妇的身份是最安全的。人们总是渴望避免谈论死亡。寡妇使他们畏惧。而且没有比恐惧更好的伪装了。(lǚxínɡshí rúɡuǒxiǎnɡ yǐnxìnɡmáimínɡ, ɡuǎfùde shēnfèn shìzuìānquánde. rénmen zǒnɡshì kěwànɡ bìmiǎn tánlùn sǐwánɡ. ɡuǎfùshǐtāmen wèijù. érqiě méiyǒubǐ kǒnɡjù ɡènɡhǎode wěizhuānɡle.)4. If you want to stay in London, be tough... be tough! Live the life. But don't do it because you're looking for someone. Do it because you're looking for yourself.如果你想留在伦敦, 要坚强......要坚强！过日子。但是如果因为你在寻找某人请不要这么做。除非是因为你正在寻找自我。(rúɡuǒ nǐxiǎnɡ liúzài lúndūn, yàojiānqiánɡ yàojiānqiánɡ! ɡuòrìzǐ. dànshì rúɡuǒ yīnwèi nǐzài xúnzhǎo mǒurén qǐnɡbúyào zhèmezuò. chúfēi shìyīnwèi nǐzhènɡzài xúnzhǎo zìwǒ.)5. Try to be excited, not disappointed at the possibilities of something new.尝试充满激情, 不要对新事物的可能性感到失望。(chánɡshì chōnɡmǎn jīqínɡ, búyàoduì xīnshìwùde kěnénɡxìnɡ ɡǎndào shīwànɡ.)6. Would you have cared for my letters?.你会在意我的信件吗？(nǐhuì zàiyì wǒde xìnjiànma?)

Illustration: Liu Xidan/GT