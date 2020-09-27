Learning Chinese

Chat attack/ (ɡōnɡyìhuà)A: It's amazing that an elderly person in her 80s can create craftwork art paintings.真了不起, 80多岁的老人居然能创作工艺画。(zhēnliǎobùqǐ, bāshí duōsuìde lǎorén jūránnénɡ chuànɡzuò ɡōnɡyìhuà.)B: Huh? Are you sure?啊？你确定吗？(a? nǐquèdìnɡma?)A: Yes. Granny Gao from Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, is 88 years old this year. After an accidental discovery made while eating fish 30 years ago, she completed her first wall decoration from fish bones.是的。浙江杭州的高奶奶,今年88岁。30年前,一次吃鱼时的偶然发现,让她完成了第一幅鱼骨画壁挂。(shìde. zhèjiānɡ hánɡzhōude ɡāonǎinǎi, jīnnián bāshíbāsuì. sānshí niánqián, yícì chīyúshíde ǒurán fāxiàn, rànɡtā wánchénɡle dìyīfú yúɡǔhuà bìɡuà.)B: So she has kept with it for many years to create such paintings, right?这么说来她是坚持了好多年创作作品喽？(zhèmeshuōlái tāshì jiānchíle hǎoduōnián chuànɡzuò zuòpǐnlou?)A: After that, she used withered flowers, seashells, corners of paper advertisements, wall corner creeper vines, crab feet, fish scales and other kitchen waste, to create vivid craftwork art paintings.后来, 她用凋谢的花, 贝壳, 广告纸边角, 墙角爬山虎藤,蟹脚、鱼鳞等厨余垃圾创作的工艺画栩栩如生。(hòulái, tāyònɡ diāoxièdehuā, bèiké, ɡuǎnɡɡàozhǐ biānjiǎo, qiánɡjiǎo páshānhǔténɡ, xièjiǎo, yúlín děnɡchúyú lājī chuànɡzuòde ɡōnɡyìhuà xǔxǔrúshēnɡ.)B: She really is a master.她果然是高手。(tāɡuǒránshì ɡāoshǒu.)

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT