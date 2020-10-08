RELATED ARTICLES: Horoscope

Happy birthday:What you hope to achieve and what you can actually achieve may not be the same. Prioritize your to-do list this weekend and focus on those tasks you are sure you can complete in the short time you have. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 8, 12, 19.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)Make sure you follow through on any commitments you made over the holiday. Letting things slide will end up hurting your reputation. Money matters are looking up for you and your family. ✭✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)You will need a solid foundation to build upon if you want to get ahead at work. Take some time this weekend to draw up a study plan to learn more about your field. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)An unusual offer will prove tempting. Be sure that you have all your facts straight before you make any commitments. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)Do your best to get things done as quickly and efficiently as you possibly can this weekend. With the time you have left over, you will be able to focus on side jobs that can help you pull in a little bit of extra money. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Any decisions made in haste this weekend are sure to lead to trouble. Take your time and make sure you are seeing things clearly before you make any moves. Thing are looking up for you financially speaking, but this does not mean you can overspend. ✭✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Avoid emotionally charged situations this weekend as they will only cause you to become unbalanced. Try your best to look at things as objectively as possible and your path forward will become clear. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)Stay on top of trends within your field and you will be able to push your career forward. Joint ventures look promising this weekend. Go ahead and move forward with confidence. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Any misunderstandings that arise this weekend will cause major trouble. Clear communication will be needed if you want to avoid making things worse. Make sure you let others know exactly what is expected of them. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Do not waste your time or energy on people who are only trying to humor you. If they won't take you seriously, then head off on your own. Education will be highlighted. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Increasing your skills and proficiency will be key to advancing your career. The more knowledgeable you are about your field the higher your chances for promotion. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)If someone does not love you enough to let you chase your dreams, you should reconsider the relationship. The recognition you deserve is heading your way. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)This will be a good time to try something that you have always wanted to do like wall-climbing or a new restaurant. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.