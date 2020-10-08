Crossword for teabreak

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/8 17:33:40

Puzzle

ACROSS

  1 Fashion-forward

  5 2019 award for Serena Williams

  9 November gem

 14 Dull learning method

 15 You, in the Bible

 16 Speak your mind

 17 "Not only that ..."

 18 "Howdy!" in Jalisco

 19 Jabber

 20 Brief success (see letters 5 to 8)

 23 Bridge capacity measure

 24 Abby's condition on SHO's "Work in Progress"

 25 Guest star of an NBC comedy show

 28 ___ to secrecy

 30 Like a 30-degree angle

 32 "Jeopardy!" whiz Jennings

 33 Howard's end?

 35 Slip on your own banana in Mario Kart, say

 36 Queue call

 37 What keeps the doctor away, proverbially (6 to 9)

 40 Small salamander

 42 McClanahan of "The Golden Girls"

 43 Word before "que" or "favor"

 44 "Mad Men" channel, once

 45 Knitting or bird watching

 47 Maiden of mythology

 51 "So awesome!"

 53 Down Under bird that never flies over

 55 Note in lieu of banknotes

 56 Like an album that has sold 2 million or more units (4 to 6)

 59 Handle, as a sword

 61 ___ following

 62 Actress Sorvino

 63 Reason to recall food

 64 Ancestral chart

 65 Sign for the superstitious

 66 Kirsten of "Spider-Man"

 67 Sell from a machine

 68 Canvas shoe brand

DOWN

  1 Etsy offerings

  2 How insincere words ring

  3 Disappointing words

  4 Corp. leaders

  5 Guiding principle

  6 "Scandal" creator Rhimes

  7 Attack with snowballs

  8 "I bet!"

  9 Knock down

 10 The "O" of OWN

 11 One getting depressed by classical music?

 12 Kitchen pest

 13 Part of a fuzzy pair?

 21 Accord automaker

 22 Snare

 26 Kinsey's field

 27 Dynamite letters

 29 It's usually paid on the 1st

 31 People mag subject

 34 Pull out of the ground

 36 ___ a soul

 37 "You can't be serious!"

 38 Channels funded by pledge drives

 39 Treat with a Boston cream variety

 40 Crooner ___ King Cole

 41 Angsty music genre

 45 "Wait!"

 46 Janet who headed the Fed

 48 Small version of yourself

 49 Decanted

 50 Psychologists study them

 52 Selects from a group

 54 Defeated in chess

 57 Uncontaminated

 58 Response to "How are you?"

 59 Tie the knot

 60 Critical hosp. area

 

Solution


Newspaper headline: Crossword


