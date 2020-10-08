Crossword for teabreak

PuzzleACROSS
1 Fashion-forward
5 2019 award for Serena Williams
9 November gem
14 Dull learning method
15 You, in the Bible
16 Speak your mind
17 "Not only that ..."
18 "Howdy!" in Jalisco
19 Jabber
20 Brief success (see letters 5 to 8)
23 Bridge capacity measure
24 Abby's condition on SHO's "Work in Progress"
25 Guest star of an NBC comedy show
28 ___ to secrecy
30 Like a 30-degree angle
32 "Jeopardy!" whiz Jennings
33 Howard's end?
35 Slip on your own banana in Mario Kart, say
36 Queue call
37 What keeps the doctor away, proverbially (6 to 9)
40 Small salamander
42 McClanahan of "The Golden Girls"
43 Word before "que" or "favor"
44 "Mad Men" channel, once
45 Knitting or bird watching
47 Maiden of mythology
51 "So awesome!"
53 Down Under bird that never flies over
55 Note in lieu of banknotes
56 Like an album that has sold 2 million or more units (4 to 6)
59 Handle, as a sword
61 ___ following
62 Actress Sorvino
63 Reason to recall food
64 Ancestral chart
65 Sign for the superstitious
66 Kirsten of "Spider-Man"
67 Sell from a machine
68 Canvas shoe brandDOWN
1 Etsy offerings
2 How insincere words ring
3 Disappointing words
4 Corp. leaders
5 Guiding principle
6 "Scandal" creator Rhimes
7 Attack with snowballs
8 "I bet!"
9 Knock down
10 The "O" of OWN
11 One getting depressed by classical music?
12 Kitchen pest
13 Part of a fuzzy pair?
21 Accord automaker
22 Snare
26 Kinsey's field
27 Dynamite letters
29 It's usually paid on the 1st
31 People mag subject
34 Pull out of the ground
36 ___ a soul
37 "You can't be serious!"
38 Channels funded by pledge drives
39 Treat with a Boston cream variety
40 Crooner ___ King Cole
41 Angsty music genre
45 "Wait!"
46 Janet who headed the Fed
48 Small version of yourself
49 Decanted
50 Psychologists study them
52 Selects from a group
54 Defeated in chess
57 Uncontaminated
58 Response to "How are you?"
59 Tie the knot
60 Critical hosp. area
