The holiday has actually left you more worn out than when you began it. What you really need right now is some "me" time. Go ahead and just focus on your own wants and needs tonight. Consider it a birthday present to yourself. Your lucky numbers: 1, 7, 8, 12, 15.Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)A number of hurdles may lie on the path in front of you today. Although it may be intimidating, your best bet will be to charge right at them head on. ✭✭✭Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)Although it may feel like your stuck in a rut, things are about to turn around for you. If you want to know where you are going, it will be best to look at where you have been. ✭✭✭Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)Your past experiences will be great assets for you on a new project. A new acquaintance may end up becoming something more if you are willing to open your heart. ✭✭✭✭Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)While it may sound intimidating, starting a project over from scratch may actually be more freeing than you realize. Now that you know what doesn't work, you can start to explore new territory. ✭✭✭✭Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)Fear has been holding you back for far too long. It's time to put your worries aside and work full force on what you want. Romance is in the air today, making this a great time to deepen your relationship with that someone special. ✭✭✭Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)Some news will come as a pleasant surprise. Feel free to share this joy with your family and friends. A better future is yours for the taking, you just need to reach out and grab it. ✭✭✭Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)No one expects you to carry the weight of the world on your shoulders alone. Don't hesitate to share your burdens with those around you. This is a good time for short-term investments. ✭✭✭Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)Although your natural instinct may be to hold on tight to the past, you will need to remain flexible if you want to make the most of the changes that are happening right now. A family member can be a great source for wisdom if approached in the right way. ✭✭✭Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)Although you may not have as much experience as you would like, your willingness to try new things and listen to the opinions of others will help make up for anything that you lack. ✭✭✭Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)Do not allow past successes lead to complacency. Just because a particular plan that worked in the past is no guarantee that it will do so this time. Knowing how to adapt will be critical. ✭✭✭Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)Time will not be on your side today, leaving you with very little room in which to maneuver. Deadlines may come to feel like your worst enemy. ✭✭✭Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)The challenges you face today will only make you stronger and will prepare you for bigger things that are waiting for you down the line. ✭✭✭RATINGS ✭5: Head for Macao!4: Ye gods! The planets align!3: Things are looking up.2: Don't bet on things working out.1: Watch out for black cats and ladders.