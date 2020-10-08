Crossword

Source: Global Times Published: 2020/10/8 19:58:40

puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Endures

  6 Clearasil target

 10 Award quartet acronym

 14 Metal mixture

 15 "Hold the phone!"

 16 Meditation mentor

 17 Dentist's greeting to a regular?

 20 Word after "hot" or "winning"

 21 Swerved wildly

 22 "Morning Edition" network

 23 Sharpen, as a skill

 24 Federal property org.

 25 Scatter seeds

 28 ___ Paulo

 30 Colorful eye part

 32 Wipe from a drive, perhaps

 34 Made tense?

 37 Part of a Facebook feed

 40 Dentist's reaction to shocking news?

 43 Connecting point

 44 Norwegian capital

 45 Lauder of cosmetics

 46 Semi-hard Dutch cheese

 48 Ariana Grande's "___ Is a Woman"

 50 "Let me see ..."

 51 Thesaurus entry: Abbr.

 53 Deli offering

 56 Basketball hoop

 58 School spirit event

 60 ___ Itt of the Addams Family

 64 Dentist's voice mail message while on vacation?

 66 1/100 of a euro

 67 Width x length, for a rectangle

 68 Second chances

 69 "Split" hair parts

 70 No longer cluttered

 71 Perfect places

DOWN

  1 Chips brand

  2 Plenty

  3 Speak indistinctly

  4 Classic arcade coin

  5 Nerve cells' junctions

  6 Reaction to a kitten video

  7 Basic ball game

  8 "Hello," in Mandarin

  9 Long, long time

 10 Bronte heroine Jane

 11 Deteriorating

 12 Looks like a creep

 13 Swinton whose first name sounds like a squiggly mark

 18 Bhindi, on Indian menus

 19 Animal on a road sign

 25 Stitched (up)

 26 World's best-selling cookie

 27 Lake associated with Thoreau

 29 Beethoven's Ninth, e.g.

 31 Debuts on Wall St.

 33 Snow transport

 35 WNBA's Dream, on scoreboards

 36 City haze

 38 Originate, with "from"

 39 "How do you like ___ apples?"

 41 Fannie Mae offering

 42 So-so at best

 47 Amo, amas, ___

 49 Top predator of the oceans

 51 Nutmeg, for instance

 52 Gulf of Aden nation

 54 "Clemency" actress Woodard

 55 Hypercompetitive sort

 57 Subtle, as a color

 59 Dirt road hazards

 61 Fries or hash browns, often

 62 Clickable desktop image

 63 Famous loch

 65 Snitch

solution





RELATED ARTICLES:
Posted in: MISCELLANY
blog comments powered by Disqus