puzzle
ACROSS
1 Endures
6 Clearasil target
10 Award quartet acronym
14 Metal mixture
15 "Hold the phone!"
16 Meditation mentor
17 Dentist's greeting to a regular?
20 Word after "hot" or "winning"
21 Swerved wildly
22 "Morning Edition" network
23 Sharpen, as a skill
24 Federal property org.
25 Scatter seeds
28 ___ Paulo
30 Colorful eye part
32 Wipe from a drive, perhaps
34 Made tense?
37 Part of a Facebook feed
40 Dentist's reaction to shocking news?
43 Connecting point
44 Norwegian capital
45 Lauder of cosmetics
46 Semi-hard Dutch cheese
48 Ariana Grande's "___ Is a Woman"
50 "Let me see ..."
51 Thesaurus entry: Abbr.
53 Deli offering
56 Basketball hoop
58 School spirit event
60 ___ Itt of the Addams Family
64 Dentist's voice mail message while on vacation?
66 1/100 of a euro
67 Width x length, for a rectangle
68 Second chances
69 "Split" hair parts
70 No longer cluttered
71 Perfect placesDOWN
1 Chips brand
2 Plenty
3 Speak indistinctly
4 Classic arcade coin
5 Nerve cells' junctions
6 Reaction to a kitten video
7 Basic ball game
8 "Hello," in Mandarin
9 Long, long time
10 Bronte heroine Jane
11 Deteriorating
12 Looks like a creep
13 Swinton whose first name sounds like a squiggly mark
18 Bhindi, on Indian menus
19 Animal on a road sign
25 Stitched (up)
26 World's best-selling cookie
27 Lake associated with Thoreau
29 Beethoven's Ninth, e.g.
31 Debuts on Wall St.
33 Snow transport
35 WNBA's Dream, on scoreboards
36 City haze
38 Originate, with "from"
39 "How do you like ___ apples?"
41 Fannie Mae offering
42 So-so at best
47 Amo, amas, ___
49 Top predator of the oceans
51 Nutmeg, for instance
52 Gulf of Aden nation
54 "Clemency" actress Woodard
55 Hypercompetitive sort
57 Subtle, as a color
59 Dirt road hazards
61 Fries or hash browns, often
62 Clickable desktop image
63 Famous loch
65 Snitch
solution