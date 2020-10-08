puzzle

1 Endures6 Clearasil target10 Award quartet acronym14 Metal mixture15 "Hold the phone!"16 Meditation mentor17 Dentist's greeting to a regular?20 Word after "hot" or "winning"21 Swerved wildly22 "Morning Edition" network23 Sharpen, as a skill24 Federal property org.25 Scatter seeds28 ___ Paulo30 Colorful eye part32 Wipe from a drive, perhaps34 Made tense?37 Part of a Facebook feed40 Dentist's reaction to shocking news?43 Connecting point44 Norwegian capital45 Lauder of cosmetics46 Semi-hard Dutch cheese48 Ariana Grande's "___ Is a Woman"50 "Let me see ..."51 Thesaurus entry: Abbr.53 Deli offering56 Basketball hoop58 School spirit event60 ___ Itt of the Addams Family64 Dentist's voice mail message while on vacation?66 1/100 of a euro67 Width x length, for a rectangle68 Second chances69 "Split" hair parts70 No longer cluttered71 Perfect places1 Chips brand2 Plenty3 Speak indistinctly4 Classic arcade coin5 Nerve cells' junctions6 Reaction to a kitten video7 Basic ball game8 "Hello," in Mandarin9 Long, long time10 Bronte heroine Jane11 Deteriorating12 Looks like a creep13 Swinton whose first name sounds like a squiggly mark18 Bhindi, on Indian menus19 Animal on a road sign25 Stitched (up)26 World's best-selling cookie27 Lake associated with Thoreau29 Beethoven's Ninth, e.g.31 Debuts on Wall St.33 Snow transport35 WNBA's Dream, on scoreboards36 City haze38 Originate, with "from"39 "How do you like ___ apples?"41 Fannie Mae offering42 So-so at best47 Amo, amas, ___49 Top predator of the oceans51 Nutmeg, for instance52 Gulf of Aden nation54 "Clemency" actress Woodard55 Hypercompetitive sort57 Subtle, as a color59 Dirt road hazards61 Fries or hash browns, often62 Clickable desktop image63 Famous loch65 Snitch

solution