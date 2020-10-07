Trump gambles his own health for reelection

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House in Washington D.C., the US, on March 3. Photo: Xinhua

"Yelling in his tweets by capitalizing all words, insanely shifting blame to China and attacking his Democratic rivals …" after hastily walking out of the hospital, US President Donald Trump is trying to turn his diagnosis of the coronavirus infection into a political stunt to cement his base for the upcoming presidential election, said Chinese observers. They also warned that Trump would get tougher against China and may make military provocations, which China should stay alert to.Two days after leaving the Walter Reed medical center on Monday, Trump released a nearly 5-minute video on his Twitter account, promoting the experimental cocktail of drugs he received during his treatment of the coronavirus infection, calling his diagnosis a "blessing from God" and warning China will pay a "big price" for "what they've done" to the US and the world.Trump's current activities, including blaming China in his tweets, bringing the Russia probe back into the spotlight and promoting his policies of the past years, are all aimed at cementing his base for the November election as his diagnosis has made his administration's incompetence in dealing with the pandemic an easy target for the Democratic rival Joe Biden, Diao Daming, an associate professor at the Renmin University of China in Beijing, told the Global Times on Thursday.Diao noted that no matter how solid Trump's base is, it will not be enough to help him win reelection due to its small size.Aside from Trump and his wife Melania Trump, many senior officials in the White House have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, including senior advisers Hope Hicks and Stephen Miller.According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the US has more than 5.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of press time on Thursday, ranking the No.1 globally, with the death toll of 211,834.

