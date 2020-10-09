Afghanistan receives 6th batch of Chinese aid for combating COVID-19

Sarwar Danish (R), Afghanistan's second vice president, receives the medical supplies from Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu during the handover ceremony in Kabul,capital of Afghanistan, Oct. 8, 2020. Afghanistan on Thursday received more anti-epidemic supplies from China to aid its fight against COVID-19. They were in the sixth batch of Chinese aid to the war-torn Asian country which was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in late February.Photo:Xinhua

Afghanistan on Thursday received more anti-epidemic supplies from China to aid its fight against COVID-19.The much-needed supplies included 20,000 protective suits, nearly 40,000 test kits, two fully automated nucleic acid extractors, two PCR (polymerase chain reaction) machines, and masks and gloves.They were in the sixth batch of Chinese aid to the war-torn Asian country which was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in late February.

Addressing the handover ceremony held in the capital Kabul, Chinese Ambassador Wang Yu said, "Despite the huge pressure on its own shoulders, China has since April overcome enormous difficulties and actively provided to the best of its ability assistance for Afghanistan in pandemic response."Facing challenges caused by the pandemic, "China and Afghanistan have always stood by each other and witnessed a true friendship in need," Wang added.At the ceremony, Sarwar Danish, Afghanistan's second vice president, voiced his country's gratitude to China for the assistance."Afghanistan has received several batches of Chinese aid. I sincerely thank China and other countries for their generous assistance to Afghanistan," he said.China donated the first batch of medical supplies to Afghanistan on April 2.Afghanistan on Wednesday reported 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total tally to 39,548.

Sarwar Danish, Afghanistan's second vice president, speaks during a handover ceremony of anti-epidemic supplies from China in Kabul,capital of Afghanistan, Oct. 8, 2020. Afghanistan on Thursday received more anti-epidemic supplies from China to aid its fight against COVID-19. They were in the sixth batch of Chinese aid to the war-torn Asian country which was hit by the outbreak of COVID-19 in late February.Photo:Xinhua

