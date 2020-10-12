Negative coronavirus test and 14-day quarantine required for overseas CIIE participants

Photo taken on September 19, 2020 shows a doll of the mascot of China International Import Expo (CIIE) and a flight featuring the mascot at the Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province. Photo: Xinhua

Overseas participants of the upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai will have to undergo a 14-day quarantine at a designated hotel. Participants in expos, which begins November 5, must also present a negative COVID-19 test taken no later than seven days before entering China.All inbound participants for CIIE who are found to have fever, cough or other symptoms during entry inspection will be immediately sent to a designated hospital for treatment, according to a document published by the Shanghai Municipality on Sunday.After entering Shanghai, people are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at designated hotels. During the quarantine, coronavirus tests will be taken on the 5th day and the 12th day.All CIIE participants and staff entering the exhibition area beginning on October 24 must present a certificate showing they have had a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous seven days.