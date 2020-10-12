Chinese state councilor meets Cambodian deputy PM on further developing bilateral ties

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (3rd L) meets with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong (3rd R) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Oct. 11, 2020. (Xinhua/Mao Pengfei)

Visiting Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met here on Sunday with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong on further developing bilateral relations.During the meeting, Wang said that because of the ironclad friendship and the community with a shared future between China and Cambodia, he chose Cambodia as the first leg of his visits to Southeast Asia. Despite COVID-19, bilateral friendship has been lifted to a higher level after the concerted fight against the pandemic. China stands ready to further consolidate political trust and enhance mutual support, to jointly chart the course and promote development of bilateral ties in the post-pandemic era.Wang said that mutually beneficial cooperation in all areas between China and Cambodia maintains great momentum. A series of consensus had been reached at the fifth meeting of the China-Cambodia intergovernmental coordinating committee in June and new projects in the cooperation list are being implemented smoothly.The all-round mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Cambodia covers almost all areas. China will continue to help Cambodia in the fight against the pandemic, including providing China-developed COVID-19 vaccines on a priority basis and importing more Cambodian agricultural products of high quality, Wang said, adding that in addition to traditional areas, both sides should explore new cooperation in emerging fields like AI, 5G, big data, cloud computing and etc., to cultivate new growth points.Wang said that China and Cambodia are about to sign a free trade agreement, Cambodia's first FTA with foreign countries, which will not only promote the bilateral trade, but also contribute to help Cambodia address the challenges in post-pandemic era.Hor Namhong, also co-chair of the China-Cambodia intergovernmental coordinating committee, expressed gratitude to China for providing materials and sending medical experts to help Cambodia fight against the pandemic, saying that Cambodia highly appreciates China's significant achievements in its battle against the pandemic.Cambodia has made significant achievement with China's strong support, said Namhong, adding that Cambodia wants to cooperate with China on coronavirus vaccine and establishing fast-track and green-channel for personnel and logistics to contribute to the socio-economic development in both countries.Cambodia is willing to work with China to implement the plan of action for building the Cambodia-China community of shared future, lifting the bilateral ties to a higher level, said Namhong.Namhong spoke highly of the role of the China-Cambodia intergovernmental coordinating committee, adding that Cambodia appreciates China's help in infrastructure development and importing agricultural products. He believes that the signing of the bilateral FTA is of great significance in both political and economic areas. Cambodia and China can consolidate foundation for friendship by promoting institutional communication and deepening sister-cities ties, he added.