Xi calls for int'l concerted efforts to accelerate global poverty reduction process

Photo:Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday called on the international community, including political parties in all countries, to work together to accelerate the process of global poverty reduction, as difficulties and challenges in this regard are still severe.Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the call in a congratulatory message sent to an international seminar on poverty eradication and responsibility of political parties, which opened on Monday in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.